Twelve Kerala students pursuing MBBS at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Iran, have been confined to their college hostel following violent anti-government protests in the country. With internet access cut off, the parents in Kerala have been unable to contact them regularly. The students managed to call parents only briefly, and they have been told that the communication is being strictly monitored.

The students who hail from Malappuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts are currently staying together in their dormitory near Azadi Square, Kerman. The parents have sought the immediate intervention of the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate the evacuation of the students.

"Our children are living under constant fear and severe mental stress with no clarity on the resumption of studies and no reliable means of communication with their families," the parents wrote in their communication to the MEA.

Protests erupted in Iran on December 28 after shopkeepers took to the streets against the fall of national currency, inflation, and poor living conditions. The demonstration soon spread across the nation, leading to mass movements against the regime. The violent nature of protests has forced the authorities to impose a communication blackout in the country. According to a United Nations’ note, hundreds and even possibly thousands of protestors and bystanders have been killed and more than 18,000 people are estimated to be detained. The UN has added that it has not been able to verify these figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

NORKA officials told Onmanorama that they are collecting the registration data to ascertain the exact number of Keralites stuck in Iran. "We understand that a flight scheduled for evacuation has been deferred. We are also awaiting communication from the MEA. The data on Malayalis is being compiled for further action," a NORKA official told Onmanorama. The MEA issued an advisory on January 14, which said that in view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travel to the country until further notice.

Tharish Rahman, a resident of Thazhathangady in Kottayam, co-ordinator of the parents' collective, said that the classes have been suspended and the examination has also been postponed. "We are really worried. They are being forced to stay inside the room. Their calls are under surveillance. We can't call them directly. Even when they call us, it will be very brief, and the call gets disconnected soon," said Rahman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another parent from Malappuram, who did not wish to be named for this article, said that the students have run out of money. "There is so much uncertainty about their return. We can't send them money. Due to inflation, there is a severe shortage of food material, and prices are way too high. They cook in their hostel, but due to soaring prices and shortage of money, they are facing a crisis," the parent said.

The students were allowed to attend online classes a month ago. As protests turned worse, the internet was blocked, and authorities had to suspend the classes. "Till March, the exams have been postponed. They can't study, given the tense situation there. We are concerned about their health and safety. While the government is trying to evacuate them, we are also doing our bit. But with no means of communication, it is getting extremely difficult. When we try calling them, the call gets passed on to someone else, it is clear that their calls are being tapped due to security reasons," said Subair, a parent of one of the students from Kasaragod.