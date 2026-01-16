Key events in Kerala today: Men and Women's Kabaddi championship, painting exhibition mark Jan 16
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Tagore Theatre: Inauguration of Prem Nazir Foundation. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Ministers K B Ganesh Kumar and Saji Cheriyan, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. 6.15 pm
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: Global Cancer Prevention Summit. 10 am
- Poojappura Ground: Muruga Devotee Meet. Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 4 pm
- Putharikkandam Ground: Concluding conference of the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath's Kerala Yatra. Inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 5 pm
- Collectorate Conference Hall: District Planning Committee Meeting. 10.30 am
Kollam
- Chathannoor Meenad Palamoodu Madannada: Festival. Illumination at 6.30 pm.
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Creative Canvas' painting exhibition at 11 am.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Men and Women's Kabaddi Championship – 9 am.
- Public Library Hall: Commemoration of Mahakavi (Great Poet) Kumaranasan. Library President Abraham Itticheria, Dr Harikumar Changampuzha – 2 pm.
- Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium, near Star Junction: Inauguration of the Mahakavi Kumaranasan commemoration meeting. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 3.30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Post Master General's Office: Conclusion of the bike rally organised by the Postal Department as a precursor to the stamp exhibitions. 8 am
- Kaloor A J Hall: Meeting of Janata Dal (S) workers who are against the merger. 2 pm
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: All India Day and Night Indoor Cricket Tournament matches, organised by the Kerala Merchants' Chamber of Commerce Youth Wing. 4 pm
- Kadavanthra Gandhinagar Matha Nagar Public School: The school's 25th anniversary celebration, 'The Silver Sparkle'; to be attended by Mayor V K Minimol. 5 pm
- Ernakulam Ayyappankovil: Makaravilakku festival, eighth day – 'Arattu Purappadu' (start of the ritual bath procession) at 2.30 am, followed by the 'Arattu Ezhunnallippu' (ritual bath procession). 'Kodiyirakkal' (lowering of the festival flag) at 6.30 pm.
- Ernakulam Lotus Club: Reception for the Governing Council Chairman and Senior Vice President of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI); hosted by T J Vinod, MLA. 6 pm
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus. 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Bolgatty Convention Centre: Grand Ball as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet. 6.30 pm
- Ernakulam Govt. Girls' UPS: Extravaganza Food Fest. 10.30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Premsmrithi Aadharasandhya' (an evening of tribute) and 'Gaanolsavam' (music festival) in memory of actor Prem Nazir, organised by the Prem Nazir Foundation. 5 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' – An exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimo Sanghvi. 11 am
Kozhikode
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Orthopaedic Association state conference, continuing education at 8.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: "Sathyaprakasham," an interfaith dialogue organised by the Catholic Congress, Thamarassery Diocese. Inauguration by former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 9.30.
- CSI Cathedral Hall: "Empathy," a pre-exam motivation class for Plus One and Plus Two students, led by the Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony (MISH). Augustine B. Francis at 9:30, Himayath School at 2:00.
- Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition at 11:00.
- Ashokapuram Chamber Bhavan: A dialogue, "My Journey My Story," led by the Calicut Chamber. Featuring Manappuram Finance Chairman V P Nandakumar at 4.
- Town Hall: Presentation of the Prem Nazir Samskarika Samithi Award to M P Abdussamad Samadani. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan at 5.
- Kunduparamba Union Vayanasala (Library): Mandayattil Balan commemoration and award ceremony. Inauguration by DCC President K Praveen Kumar at 6.
- Muthalakkulam Grounds: Annual Dharma lecture series by Swami Chidanandapuri, organised by Kolathur Advaithasramam at 6.
- Kozhikode Beach: Exhibition on the history of Malabar's livelihood, organised by Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan. Inauguration by Bishop Rev Dr Royse Manoj Victor at 6.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.