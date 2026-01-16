Kollam: A mentally challenged young man was allegedly murdered by his father and brother at Mynagappally Society Mukku in Sasthamkotta on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Santhosh Kumar (32), son of Ramakrishnan. He was found dead in his bedroom, and police said he died of head injuries. The father and brother have been taken into custody.

Santhosh was undergoing treatment for mental illness and was described by the family as violent. At the time of the incident, only Ramakrishnan, his elder son Sanal (36) and Santhosh were present in the house.

According to the FIR, Ramakrishnan assaulted Santosh around 8.45 pm with an iron rod during a dispute between his two sons over food at their residence, causing severe head injuries. Despite Santhosh sustaining critical injuries, no immediate medical assistance was provided, and he died at the scene.

“The act was allegedly committed with the knowledge that such an assault could result in death,” the FIR stated. Ramakrishnan has been booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Ramakrishnan has confessed to striking Santhosh on the head with an iron rod late at night, claiming he could no longer endure his behaviour.

The accused informed a local panchayat member about the incident the following morning, after which the police were alerted, Sasthamkotta SHO Anoop told Onmanorama. Police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. Both Sanal and Santhosh are unmarried.