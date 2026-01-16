Kottayam: While stray dogs continue to be a growing concern in many parts of Kottayam, residents of Thazhatthangadi are increasingly on edge over monitor lizards. In recent days, these reptiles have been causing unease in the Arappuzha area of Thazhatthangadi.

Though monitor lizards are often seen around homes and nearby properties, locals say their numbers have noticeably increased. They are most commonly spotted in drainages with stagnant water or overgrown bushes. While they do not pose a direct threat, children and women are growing increasingly wary of encountering them.

Adding to the concern, lizards have also been entering homes through open lofts or kitchen doors, often seeking shelter under beds or in other hidden corners. Those who encounter them suddenly sometimes mistake them for even larger reptiles, such as crocodiles.