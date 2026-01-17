Tourist bus overturns in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 students injured
Thiruvananthapuram: A tourist bus overturned at Navayikulam in Kallambalam, leaving 17 students injured, two of them critically. The injured were admitted to Parippally Medical College and a private hospital in Kollam.
The students involved were MBA students of Sahrdaya College, Kodakara, Thrissur. They were on a study tour from the college to the Vizhinjam port. Preliminary assessment suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. A total of 42 students and teachers were on board the bus.
