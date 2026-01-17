Thrissur: Divya Sivaraman, a staff nurse at Sun Hospital in Thrissur, had not yet begun her shift when duty called sooner than expected. On her way to work, she stopped to save an elderly woman who had collapsed on a roadside.

Divya, a native of Pullur, noticed a crowd gathered by the roadside and soon learned that an elderly woman, later identified as Philomina, had fallen while stepping out of a bank and was lying unconscious. Realising the gravity of the situation, Divya immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and successfully restored Philomina’s heartbeat.

Although Philomina’s daughter was present at the scene, she was too shaken by the sudden incident to react. With the help of a police officer on duty and local residents, Divya rushed Philomina to the hospital. Even after she was admitted to the ward, Philomina was continued to be attended by Divya.

At a function held at the hospital, Managing Director Prathap Varkey felicitated Divya Sivaraman for her timely intervention and presence of mind.