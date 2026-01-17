Alappuzha: Police have registered a case against certain Facebook pages for allegedly spreading false claims that former Aroor MLA and KPCC executive committee member Shanimol Usman was planning to quit the Congress and join the CPM.

The case was registered by the Alappuzha South police based on a complaint filed by Usman against the Facebook pages ‘Communist Kerala’ and ‘John Brittas Fans Group’. The complaint followed a spate of social media posts claiming that she was preparing to leave the Congress.

According to the FIR, Usman’s photograph was allegedly morphed and circulated along with misleading content on the two Facebook pages, falsely portraying her as joining the CPM, with the intention of defaming her.

Police said the case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (defamation) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with causing nuisance or annoyance to the public through communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman’s statement was recorded at her residence on January 15. As the offence was found to be non-cognisable, police sought the court’s permission to proceed. The court granted approval on January 16. The FIR and related documents have been forwarded to the competent court and higher authorities.