Thrissur: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the Centre has sanctioned a new train service on the Thrissur–Guruvayur route, acting on a request he had made last year.

In posts on X and Facebook, Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for approving the service.

He said the new train would benefit thousands of daily commuters and devotees travelling to the Guruvayur temple.

I thank PM @narendramodi ji and Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for sanctioning this new train service on the Thrissur–Guruvayur route.



Thousands of daily commuters and devotees travelling to Guruvayur Temple will benefit from this new service.



Once again, the Modi… pic.twitter.com/XGfSRMxyWC — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) January 17, 2026

“Once again, the Modi government has delivered a practical solution that directly improves everyday life in Kerala,” Chandrasekhar said.

“This is what the #PoliticsOfPerformance looks like. Only the BJP-led NDA can deliver development for all Malayalees,” he added.