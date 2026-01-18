Kumarakom: A 77-year-old woman sustained an eye injury after being pecked by a violent hawk while walking along the road.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Saturday near Appithra, when T P Omana of Kalathiparambu came under the bird's attack. The woman was on her way from her home to a nearby house when the bird turned aggressive and struck. The locals rushed her to a hospital at kumarakom and she was later referred to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayamfor specialist treatment.

A few months ago, another woman had suffered an ear injury in a similar attack by the same bird. Locals say several passersby have faced attacks from the bird, which reportedly remains in the area because some residents continue to feed it. Locals have urged the authorities to take measures to prevent further incidents.