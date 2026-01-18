Idukki: A clash between two groups over illegal soil mining at Vellaramkunnu left six people injured, including a Booth Level Officer (BLO). Kumily police have registered two separate cases over the incident and started an investigation on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Saturday after the police, acting on a tip-off, seized three tipper lorries allegedly involved in illegal excavation and transportation of soil without permission. Following the seizure, a group reportedly accused Vineeth Suresh, a native of Dymuk and a BLO, and his friend Mobin of being behind the police action.

What began as a verbal argument soon turned violent. Mobin, a tipper driver, was allegedly attacked first. When Vineeth intervened to stop the assault, he was beaten by a group of around eight people.

Vineeth sustained serious head injuries and was first taken to the Kumily Government Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital. Doctors said he has suffered internal bleeding in the head.

Meanwhile, members of the opposing group have alleged that Vineeth and Mobin also attacked them during the clash. Binish, Biju, Ben Adrian Shaji and Regin were injured and sought hospital treatment.

Based on complaints from both sides, Kumily police have registered two separate cases.