Idukki: Four people were injured in a clash between tourists and local residents at Pallivasal near Munnar on Sunday evening.

The incident involved tourists who had arrived from Karunagappally in Kollam district in a mini bus. Three tourists and one local resident from Pallivasal were injured. The injured are Ananthu (24) of Karunagappally, M Vasanth (26) of Pallivasal, and two others from Karunagappally.

According to police, the incident occurred at Second Mile when the tourists stopped their minibus and allegedly climbed onto the bonnet of a jeep parked nearby to take photographs. The jeep driver questioned them for taking photographs without permission, which led to an argument.

Soon after, a group comprising local drivers and guides arrived at the spot. The dispute between the two sides escalated into a physical clash, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Adimali, while one was taken to a hospital in Munnar.

In connection with the incident, Vellathooval police have taken three persons into custody, and further investigation is underway.