Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has slashed fitness inspection fees for vehicles over 15 years old, cutting them by nearly 50% from the rates previously raised by the Central Government. The revised rates have now come into effect.

Under the 2025 amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act, the Central Government had significantly increased fitness inspection fees for vehicles aged 10, 15, and 20 years. However, Section 81(1) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, empowers the State Government to revise these fees. Leveraging this provision, the Kerala government has announced a relief by reducing the charges for vehicles over 15 years old.

The State Transport Department has taken this step in view of mounting public concern that the earlier hike placed an undue financial burden on vehicle owners. The Transport Commissioner has been directed to update the Motor Vehicles Department’s software to implement the revised rates, which are adjusted by vehicle type and age.

Revised fitness inspection fees

Vehicles aged 15–20 years

Motorcycle: ₹500

Three-wheeler: ₹600

Light Motor Vehicle: ₹1,000

Heavy Vehicle: ₹1,000

Vehicles over 20 years old

Motorcycle: ₹500

Three-wheeler: ₹1,000

Light Motor Vehicle: ₹1,300

Heavy Vehicle: ₹1,500