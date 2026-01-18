Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead both the CPM and the LDF in the upcoming Assembly elections, party General Secretary MA Baby said on Sunday. However, he added that no decision has been taken yet on who will compete in the polls.

Baby said there has also been no decision on which members from the Polit Bureau (PB) will contest the elections. He further added that the party Central Committee has not discussed scrapping the two-term norm.

Baby said all leaders of the LDF's constituent parties would play a leading role in the election campaign. Naming leaders such as Jose K Mani and Binoy Viswam, Baby said the achievements of the LDF government would be highlighted as the main campaign theme.

The CPM general secretary also alleged that the charge of 'soft Hindutva' against the party in Kerala was part of a deliberate campaign. He further said that attacks against Muslim and Christian minorities were increasing across the country and blamed the inaction of BJP-led governments for the situation.