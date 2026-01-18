Neyyattinkara police completed the questioning of the parents of a one-year-old child who died after allegedly consuming a biscuit. Police let the child’s father, Shijil, go after instructing him to report to the station whenever required.

The deceased, Ehaan, is the son of Shijil and Krishnapriya, residents of Shijil Bhavan at Thavvavila in Kanjiramkulam.

According to relatives, the child collapsed shortly after consuming a biscuit allegedly given to him by his father. Following the incident, police registered a case under Section 194 of BNS. Relatives have raised suspicion over the circumstances leading to the child’s death and alleged that the couple had ongoing marital issues, reported Manorama News.

After completing the post-mortem examination, police handed over the child’s body to the family for burial. Officials said samples collected during the autopsy have been sent for further tests, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the reports are received.