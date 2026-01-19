Govt sanctions ₹3 cr project to prevent waterlogging, boost boat services in Ernakulam
The Kerala government has accorded administrative sanction for dredging and silt removal in the Vaduthala–Chittoor–Marine Drive backwaters in Ernakulam at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore.
The project aims to improve backwater traffic and prevent waterlogging in the city. The route, which runs from Ernakulam Marine Drive through Mulavukad, Thanthonnithuruth, Korankotta, Vaduthala and Chittoor, is a major boat corridor operated by the State Water Transport Department.
According to the project estate, severe silting after the 2018 floods had reduced water-carrying capacity and affected the smooth transit of boats. The work was included in the 2025–26 State Budget with a token provision of ₹60 lakh.
The government order lays down conditions, including identification of a dumping yard for dredged soil, hydrographic surveys before and after dredging, soil testing of excavated material, and verification of rates and site conditions before issuing a technical sanction.