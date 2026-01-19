Kochi Metro Rail Limited's (KMRL) urban feeder bus service has emerged as a major success within a year of its launch, carrying over 14 lakh passengers since it began operations on January 15 last year.

The electric feeder bus service, introduced to strengthen last-mile connectivity, links key locations in Kochi with metro stations and also connects with the Water Metro network.

Operating with a fleet of 15 electric buses supported by seven charging stations and a dedicated depot, the service expanded to six major routes during the past year. The Aluva–CIAL corridor has recorded the highest ridership, while services linking Medical College and the Kadavanthra–Panampilly Nagar stretch have also seen strong patronage. The fleet currently runs around 2,300 km daily, covering nearly 7 lakh km in total since launch.

Conceived to address accessibility gaps that limited the optimal use of the Metro and Water Metro systems, the feeder service is set for further technological upgrades. KMRL plans to introduce live GTFS-based vehicle tracking, allowing commuters to monitor feeder buses in real time, reduce waiting time and improve service reliability. In-vehicle passenger information systems with live news updates are also in the pipeline.

The network will be expanded in line with Metro Phase II to ensure seamless integration as Kochi's rapid transit system grows.

A key factor behind the success has been data-driven optimisation. According to KMRL, service and charging optimisation measures have resulted in a 15 per cent rise in both ridership and revenue. The agency has developed an advanced analytics platform integrating fare systems, bus telematics and charging infrastructure to track performance indicators on a continuous basis.

"The Urban Feeder Bus Service is a key pillar of Kochi Metro's integrated mobility vision. Its first-year success clearly shows how well-planned electric feeder systems can strengthen last-mile connectivity, increase public transport usage and support sustainable urban growth," said Loknath Behera, Managing Director, KMRL. He added that the feeder service has also contributed to higher ridership and revenue for both Kochi Metro Rail and Water Metro services.