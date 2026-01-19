Deepak, the 41-year-old man in Govindapuram, Kozhikode, who died by suicide in his home, after a video of alleged misconduct on the bus was widely circulated, had mulled legal action against the woman YouTuber, who shot and posted the video. Asgar Ali, a close friend of Deepak, told Onmanorama that the night before he died, they talked about moving legally against the woman.

"I was the one who first informed Deepak about the viral video. He seemed unaware of any such incident and was shocked when I told him about it. If he had done something wrong, he would have remembered it. He was deeply upset after the video was circulated. In our last conversation on Saturday night, he told me that we should meet a lawyer to file a complaint against the woman, as he was confident of his innocence," Asgar said. He demanded that the police arrest the woman, who raised allegations, before she went abroad.

Deepak was found hanging in his house around 7 am on Sunday. On Friday, a woman had shared a video on social media alleging that Deepak deliberately touched her with sexual intent while travelling on a bus. The video soon went viral, sparking a heated debate online. Subsequently, the woman deleted the video and uploaded another clip explaining why she had shared it.

His death has triggered intense public outrage. Family members, friends and activists have demanded a detailed investigation to establish the truth behind the viral video posted by a YouTuber.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident. However, Deepak's family has filed a complaint with the Kozhikode District Police Chief and the District Collector, seeking a comprehensive probe into the circumstances that led to his death. Several other complaints demanding a detailed investigation have also been submitted to the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief, but the police are yet to register a case against the woman.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Saneesh Krishnan, Deepak's cousin, said the Rural SP has assured the family of a thorough investigation. He also said the family plans to approach the Human Rights Commission to seek a probe into the incident.

Ward councillor Indira Krishnan said a large section of residents are demanding a detailed investigation, as many believe Deepak was innocent. "People here knew Deepak as a well-mannered person from a disciplined family. To our knowledge, he had never faced any such allegation before. He was very caring towards his parents and a loving son. Police should investigate the truth behind the allegation," she said.

Social media has been flooded with a flurry of comments, with many users demanding that police probe the incident thoroughly and examine the role of those involved in circulating the video.

T Siddique MLA demanded a detailed investigation into the incident. "Social media is a double-edged sword. It is easy to destroy the life of a person using social media. Strong legal action should be taken against the woman," he said in a social media post.

Social activist and dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi criticised the manner in which the allegation was made public. "To prove or convince others of his innocence, a person had to give his life. He took his own life because he could not bear the social media attack that followed the video. Those who recorded and circulated the video and those who vilified him online share responsibility for his death," she said.