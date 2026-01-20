Kasaragod: Two business partners from Mangaluru were killed, and two others were seriously injured late on Monday night after their BMW car collided head-on with a truck at Thekkilparamba near Chattanchal, an hour before they were supposed to reach home. The deceased were identified as Hashif Mohammed (41), son of the late S B Mohammed and Rukhiya of Lakshman Katta at Sajipanadu in Ullal; and Mohammed Shefeeq (23), son of Abbas and Mariyumma of Nattakkal at Deralakatte. Both towns are on the outskirts of Mangaluru, close to the Kasaragod border.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday, January 19, while the four friends and business partners were returning to Mangaluru after attending an event in Wayanad linked to the launch of a bottled drinking water venture.

At the stretch near Chattanchal, where construction of the six-lane NH 66 is incomplete, traffic was restricted to three lanes on one side of the highway.

The car was completely mangled in the impact. Fire and rescue personnel from Kasaragod cut open the vehicle to pull out those trapped inside. Though Hashif and Shefeeq were rushed to Aster MIMS at Chengala, nearby, doctors could not save them.

Their associates Hashim (23) and Riyas (24), both from Mangaluru, sustained injuries and were admitted to the same hospital. Police from Melparamba, along with the fire and rescue services, reached the spot soon after the accident and cleared the wreckage. Traffic on the stretch was briefly disrupted.

After an autopsy at the General Hospital, the bodies of the deceased will be taken to their native places for burial.

Hashif Mohammed is survived by his mother Rukhiya, wife Misriya, children Aiman and Azura, and siblings Hamza, Ayyub, Latheef, Althaf, Ayesha, Asma, and Afsa. Mohammed Shefeeq is survived by his parents, siblings Siddiq Akbar, Ayesha, Sajid, and Sahina.