Thiruvananthapuram: Government medical college doctors in Kerala have decided to intensify their ongoing protest against the government and will boycott outpatient (OP) services from February 2, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) said on Tuesday.

The association said teaching activities would be boycotted indefinitely starting January 22. On the same day, dharnas (sit-in protests) will be held at all government medical colleges and in front of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The doctors are protesting against the delay in disbursing their salary dues and salary revision arrears, which have already been paid to other state government employees. They allege that despite repeated representations, their issues remain unaddressed.

The association also raised several other demands, including rectifying anomalies in the salary revision order, avoiding temporary mass transfers, creating an adequate number of posts to ensure smooth functioning of medical colleges, improving basic infrastructure for patients and doctors, and disbursing pending Dearness Allowance (DA).

As part of the agitation, a dharna will be held in front of the Secretariat on January 27 from 10 am to 6 pm. On that day, as a token protest, OP services will be boycotted, and non-emergency surgeries and procedures will not be performed. An indefinite relay hunger strike will also begin, along with the indefinite teaching boycott.

From February 9, in addition to the teaching and OP boycott, non-emergency surgeries will also be stopped indefinitely. From February 11, doctors will boycott university examination duties.

However, the association clarified that essential services such as casualty (emergency) care, labour room services, ICU, in-patient care, emergency treatments, emergency surgeries and post-mortem examinations will not be affected by the protest.