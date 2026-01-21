An e-commerce link mistakenly sent via WhatsApp to Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil put the survivor through months of emotional trauma, sexual exploitation and financial extortion, according to the documents furnished in the court in connection with the third rape case filed against him. The First Information Statement (FIS) of the survivor, who has been living in Canada since 2019, shows that she became aware of Mamkootathil from the television. Her mother had casually remarked that he resembled a younger version of her father. She had received his number from one of her friends and merely saved it on her phone.

In September 2023, she had sent a Flipkart link to a friend by the same name and Mamkootathil received the message by mistake. She had forwarded the link to purchase a mobile phone for her father back home. Although she deleted the message upon realising the error, Mamkootathil would start messaging her repeatedly. He would inquire about her personal and family details. According to the survivor, Rahul texted her frequently, seeking personal and intimate information from her.

The documents show that Mamkootathil consistently initiated conversations with her and was continuously available online to talk to her. He would coerce her to step out of marriage, and he told her that she would be his life partner. In between, she purchased several items for him, including a blue-coloured Fossil watch, shampoo, conditioner and sunscreen via websites. When her father-in-law was admitted to hospital, he assured support and advised her to take health insurance.

The survivor wanted to meet Mamkootathil regarding difficulties in marriage and he told her that any decision would be taken only after meeting him in person. Accordingly, he asked her to come to Thiruvalla and later informed that he had booked a room at Club 7 hotel. The statement shows that the survivor had questioned the necessity of booking a room and suggested meeting in a public place. Mamkootathil said he required privacy and when the hotel receptionist gave the survivor a form, the room was booked in her name.

Thiruvalla Judicial Magistrate, while denying bail to Mamkootathil, stated in the order that the relationship was not consensual. The defence had contended that she had booked the room which showed the relationship was consensual and did not involve rape.

In her statement, the survivor stated that she was uncomfortable, still proceeded to the room where she was allegedly raped, beaten, slapped, verbally abused and spat upon by Mamkootathil. According to the survivor, Mamkootathil communicated with her on Telegram using the secret messaging feature and continued contacting her for money and threatened her regarding her sister's wedding, marital life and family's safety.

When Mamkootathil was informed of her pregnancy, he initially expressed affection, then completely avoided her. She suffered a miscarriage in May 2024.

He even allegedly made her contribute money to a lucky draw scheme, he said, he ran to raise funds for Wayanad landslide victims. The survivor noted in her statement that she had disclosed to Fenni Ninan, Mamkootathil's friend, about the nature of her relationship with him. She was again made to send money during the election campaign of the Palakkad bypoll, where Mamkootathil was Congress's candidate. The survivor said in her statement that in August 2025, she came to know that Mamkootathil maintained multiple relationships with women. Her attempts to meet him at the MLA office were unsuccessful. Even then, Mamkootathil continued to emotionally manipulate her, demand money, threaten her and promise a future together.

The defence had submitted messages between the survivor and Mamkootathil after the alleged rape incident, to assert that the relationship was consensual. She said she delayed filing a complaint due to fear of retaliation, cyber-harassment and social consequences.

The magistrate had taken note of this point while denying bail, effectively concluding that a delay in filing a complaint could not be a ground for denying bail. Mamkootathil has filed a bail plea in the Pathanamthitta District court, which will be considered on Thursday.