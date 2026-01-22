The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against Charles George, president of the Kerala Fishermen Coordination Committee, over his remarks against the court that acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 actress sexual assault case.

After the verdict was pronounced last month, George told the media that the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court judge stood up when the actor arrived in the courtroom before the judgment was delivered.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by advocate P J Paulson before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which directed the police to conduct an investigation. The complaint alleged that George’s remarks were derogatory towards the judge and the court and were intended to provoke the public.