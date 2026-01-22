Kalamassery: Five days after he flew away, Bobby, an African grey parrot lovingly raised by Roy Mathew and his wife Jessy of Kizhakkekkara in North Kalamassery, returned home, bringing an end to the family’s anxious wait. Bobby had flown away from their home earlier this week.

Bobby was traced on Wednesday morning to a house in Manjummel. He had sustained injuries after being attacked by crows and was visibly exhausted.

When he was brought back home, his canine companions Ricky and Sandy, who had barely eaten and remained subdued in his absence, greeted him with delight. After the warm reunion, Bobby was shifted to a pet hospital for treatment and recovery.