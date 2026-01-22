Kasaragod: Rock engravings, which are believed to date back to the Megalithic period, have surfaced at the Aamakulam pond of the Adukkath Bhagavathi Temple at Molothumkavu in Bedadukka. Carved into rock using sharp tools, the engravings depict the footprints of humans and animals.

The carvings are located in the Aamakulam (pond of turtles), a pond well known among devotees who visit daily to offer food to turtles. At the centre of the waterbody also stands an idol of Lord Vishnu in his Kurma (tortoise) incarnation.

Believed to be over 2,000 years old, the footprints have survived as historical witnesses to an ancient civilisation. As seen at other rock art sites in the district, the engravings here, too, are found within a water body locally known as a pallam. During the monsoon, the carvings remain completely submerged and become visible only when the water level recedes.

History researcher Dr Nandakumar Koroth, a faculty member in the history department of Nehru Arts and Science College, Kanhangad, visited the site after learning about the historically significant water body from A K Amritha and K Sreenanda, postgraduate history students of the college.