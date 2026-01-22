Palakkad: A 16-year-old girl was found dead by hanging in her school hostel room near Varode in Ottapalam. The deceased has been identified as Rudra Rajesh, the daughter of Varode natives Rajesh and Sreeja.

The incident came to light around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. Rudra, a Plus One student of Vyasa Vidya Peethom School, was residing at the school hostel. She was found hanging from a metal pipe inside her room, using a bed sheet. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Rudra's father, Rajesh, who is abroad, has alleged that his daughter had been living in fear due to ragging at the school and that he had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister in this regard.

However, the police said the exact circumstances that led to the death are yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem examination. Family members declined to comment on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the body has been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College, where the post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.