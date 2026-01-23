Mattancherry: A new Jewish Museum has opened in Kochi, offering visitors a window into the centuries-old history, culture and traditions of the Jewish community, next to the historic Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry.

The museum features photographs depicting rituals related to the birth and life of the Jewish community, their wedding garments, exhibits chronicling the history of the Jews of Kochi and gifts received by the community, including a golden crown presented by the King of Kochi. The official inauguration will be held on December 7 in connection with the Hanukkah festival, with a three-day programme planned. More than 300 members of the Jewish community from different parts of the world are expected to attend the event.

Housed in a two-storey building over 450 years old that once served as a Jewish residence, the structure was renovated and converted into a museum over a period of three years. The 2,800 square foot building is fully air-conditioned on the lower floor, while the upper floor, with its tiled roof, has been left without air conditioning. Facilities such as a lift and restrooms have also been arranged. Its location allows synagogue visitors to easily include the museum as part of their visit.

In 2018, as part of the synagogue’s 450th anniversary celebrations, 132 members of the Jewish community from Israel and other countries visited Kochi, including former residents of the city and members of the next generation. It was during this gathering that discussions on setting up the museum began. The museum has been established under the leadership of the Cochin Synagogue Trust, with M C Praveen as its managing trustee.

The entry fee is ₹100 for foreign tourists and ₹50 for others. Visiting hours are from Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 6 pm, and on Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm. The museum remains closed on Saturdays.