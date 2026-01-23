Kozhikode: "eMpTy sPaCe – Bashpeekruthayude Aaramviral", a book that discusses aspects of the personal life of legendary Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair has triggered a major controversy.

The writer’s daughters have accused the book’s authors of attempting to defame their father and have demanded its immediate withdrawal from the market.

The book, jointly written by activist and scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran and social activist and writer Echmukkutty, claims to focus on the life of the late Pramila Nair, the first wife of MT Vasudevan Nair. However, MT’s daughters Sithara and Aswathy have alleged that the contents of the book, published by Bookworm, are factually incorrect and contain blatant untruths.

In a Facebook note posted by Sithara and tagged to Aswathy, they stated that the book was neither endorsed by them nor verified for factual accuracy. They alleged that a large portion of the narrative, presented as Pramila Nair’s life story, does not conform to facts.

The note pointed out that the book was written 26 years after Pramila Nair's death and one year after MT's demise. The book, the note claims, was a “foul attempt” at defamation and character assassination aimed at creating controversy and boosting book sales.

“The discussions and allegations made against MT in the book are completely baseless. Character assassination of a deceased writer and public figure cannot be a means to gain fame or financial profit,” the daughters said.

They further described the book as containing half-truths and distortions, expressing confidence that the literary and cultural community would reject it. The half-sisters demanded the immediate withdrawal of the book and warned of legal action if the demand was ignored.

Responding to the allegations, Deedi said that readers could judge the book for themselves. “Anyone who reads the entire book can understand whether the allegations are true or false,” she said.