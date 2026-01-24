Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 lottery results 2025-26 were announced at 2 pm on Saturday, in a draw conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The first prize of ₹20 crore went to ticket number: XC 138455, which was sold in Kanjirappally, Kottayam. A consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded for the remaining series with the same ticket number.

The Christmas Bumper ticket was priced at ₹400, and tickets are issued in ten series: XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.

Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 prizes