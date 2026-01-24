Kerala Lottery BR-107 Christmas New Year Bumper 2025-26 Result Live: First prize for ticket XC 138455 sold in Kottayam, check full prize list
Mail This Article
×
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 lottery results 2025-26 were announced at 2 pm on Saturday, in a draw conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.
The first prize of ₹20 crore went to ticket number: XC 138455, which was sold in Kanjirappally, Kottayam. A consolation prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded for the remaining series with the same ticket number.
The Christmas Bumper ticket was priced at ₹400, and tickets are issued in ten series: XA, XB, XC, XD, XE, XG, XH, XJ, XK and XL.
Read More: How to check and claim your prize
Kerala Christmas Bumper BR-107 prizes
- 1st prize (₹20 crore): XC 138455
- 2nd prize (₹1 crore): ΧΑ 226117, ΧΑ 528505, XB 182497, XB 359237, XB 413318, XC 103751, XC 203258, XC 239163, XC 312872, XC 362518, XD 241658, XD 286844, ΧΕ 130140, XJ 361121, XJ 407914, XJ 474940, XK 136517, XK 464575, XK 489087, XL 230208
- 3rd prize (₹10 lakh): ΧΑ 186875, ΧΑ 313052, XB 270516, XB 614143, XC 320074, XC 327710, XD 243814, XD 524852, ΧΕ 131125, ΧΕ 405008, XG 392937, XG 524925, ΧΗ 255158, ΧΗ 473917, XJ 251283, XJ 448784, XK 265116, XK 619119, XL 228819, XL 274908
- 4th prize (₹3 lakh): XA 114740, XA 406159, XB 149001, XB 381928, XC 528822, XC 549003, XD 144541, XD 362676, XE 327259, XE 601107, XG 195701, XG 313011, XH 302015, XH 392677, XJ 508947, XJ 624312, XK 182441, XK 197017, XL 476516, XL 477954
- 5th prize (₹2 lakh)
- 6th prize (₹5,000)
- 7th prize (₹2,000)
- 8th prize (₹1,000)
- 9th prize (₹500)
- 10th prize (₹400)
- Consolation prize (₹1 lakh): 9 winners (for tickets in the remaining series matching the first-prize number)
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.