Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Sunday said the Kerala government has not yet taken a decision on implementing the Centre’s newly amended Motor Vehicle Rules, asserting that any move would follow consultations and be carried out in a manner that does not inconvenience the public.

The Centre has tightened the vehicle challan system under the amended Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 2026, which came into force on January 1. Responding to this, the minister said Kerala would study the provisions carefully before taking a call. He made the remarks in a Facebook post amid growing public concern over the stringent penalties introduced by the Union government.

“The state government has not taken any decision on this matter so far. Central amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act will be implemented only after discussions. Laws will be enforced in a way that does not cause hardship to the general public,” Ganesh Kumar said.

While acknowledging that stricter motor vehicle laws are necessary to bring down accident rates in Kerala, the minister clarified that the state would not implement all Central provisions in their present form. “We will examine how certain Central amendments can be relaxed. Only after studying and discussing these aspects will action be taken,” he said.

Under the amended Central rules, drivers will face automatic disqualification of their driving licence if five or more challans are issued against them within a year. Once issued, a challan must be paid within 45 days, failing which the vehicle will be blacklisted.

Blacklisted vehicles will be denied access to several services on the Parivahan portal. Apart from tax payment, services such as change of address, transfer of ownership, change of vehicle class, permits, fitness certification and termination of hypothecation will not be allowed.

The revised rules also empower transport department officials to detain vehicles with pending challans until the dues are cleared. Legal proceedings in violation cases will be initiated against the registered owner of the vehicle, who will have to prove that someone else was driving at the time of the offence if that is the case.

In another significant change, vehicle owners who wish to contest a challan will now have to approach the court themselves. Earlier, the responsibility of moving the court rested with the transport department. Ganesh Kumar’s remarks signal that Kerala may seek flexibility in enforcing the amended rules, even as the Centre pushes for uniform and stricter compliance to improve road safety nationwide.