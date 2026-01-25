Punnayur: When 77-year-old homeopathic doctor P J Abubakkar collapsed in his bathroom, it was his landlords who quickly stepped in, rushing him to the hospital and looking after him like a family member.

Mustafa of Valangattuparambil in Akalad and his wife Sameena were the first to respond when Abubakkar lost consciousness on January 9. The police had to force open the door to get him out. Mustafa and Sameena not only ensured he reached a private hospital in Kunnamkulam but also looked after him at home and in the hospital for more than two weeks.

By the end of eight days of treatment, medical expenses had reached ₹2 lakh. With a discount, the bill was reduced to ₹1.15 lakh, leaving an additional ₹72,000 to be paid. Abubakkar was discharged on the basis of a postdated two-month cheque.

Attempts to involve Abubakkar’s family proved unsuccessful, as they declined responsibility. With no other option, Mustafa brought the doctor home, arranged for a home nurse and set up oxygen cylinders and other essential facilities. Over the past two days, Abubakkar has begun responding to sounds, moving his limbs and even spoke recently. Doctors say that with proper care, he will steadily return to health.

Following police intervention, Abubakkar’s in-laws visited to check on him on Saturday. They explained that his wife’s physical condition made it difficult for them to provide care but offered to continue his treatment at the hospital. After notifying all concerned, Mustafa agreed, and later in the evening, the doctor was transferred to a palliative care hospital