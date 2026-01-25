Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reason to celebrate as several eminent Malayalis feature in this year’s Padma awards, among the country’s highest civilian honours. Left stalwart and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, India’s second-highest civilian award.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs released the list of awardees on the occasion of Republic Day, highlighting Kerala’s presence across categories. Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of law, while P Narayanan received the award in the category of literature and education.

Actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan also figures among the Padma Bhushan recipients from Kerala. Among the Padma Shri awardees from the state, Kalamandalam Vimala Menon received the award in the field of dance. Environmental activist Devaki Amma also received the Padma Shri.