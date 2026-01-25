Kalpetta: Police on Sunday registered a case against three juveniles for brutally beating a 16-year-old boy and forcing him to touch the feet of seniors as punishment for allegedly not showing them respect. The action was taken after a video of the assault went viral on social media platforms.

The alleged incident took place on Friday. According to the police, one of the boys recorded the visuals and made a reel to impress other youngsters. The reel, widely shared among youths, later came to the police's attention, prompting an investigation.

Police initiated action against all those seen in the video beating and kicking the boy. The boy wearing a pink shirt, who led the gang of assaulters, was also identified and taken into custody, confirmed Kalpetta police.

“Police identified the victim and the three assailants on Saturday. A case was registered against the three boys—all below 18 years of age—based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. All the boys reside in the same locality and are known to each other,” said Kalpetta Police Inspector Jayaprakash.

The key accused in the attack has been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, as the police have limitations in pursuing cases involving juveniles, he said. Efforts are on to trace the other two boys, who are currently absconding.

Meanwhile, social media platforms erupted in outrage on Sunday after the visuals of the brutal assault were widely circulated, with many users calling for immediate action against those involved.