Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday dismissed reports suggesting that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had held talks about joining the CPM, asserting that the left front would welcome anyone who aligns with its political position.

Reacting to media reports claiming that Tharoor had discussions with individuals linked to the CPM during his visit to Dubai, Ramakrishnan said no such talks had occurred.

“We have not held any discussion with Tharoor. We are ready to hold discussions if he changes his political stand,” he said.

Ramakrishnan noted that Tharoor continues to be a member of the Congress and is therefore obligated to adhere to the party’s political line.

“If he leaves the Congress, then discussions can be held regarding his political stand,” he said.

He added that while the LDF is open to expanding its base by welcoming parties, groups, and individuals, Tharoor does not currently fit that description.

“He is an MP connected to national politics. If he accepts the LDF’s stand and helps the front, we will not hesitate to hold discussions with him,” Ramakrishnan said.

Reports surfaced on Sunday claiming that Tharoor had met people close to the CPM in Dubai, which he visited after attending the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

During the festival in Kozhikode, Tharoor said that certain issues would be discussed within his party.

Neither Tharoor nor his associates have responded to the reports regarding alleged discussions with the CPM.

Speculation about the Thiruvananthapuram MP possibly switching political allegiance gained traction amid claims that he was unhappy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly not giving him due acknowledgement at a recent event in Kochi, and over repeated attempts by state-level party leaders to sideline him.