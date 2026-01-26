Mattakkara: An electric car assembled by the students was the star of Ultura 2026, a tech fest held at the Model Polytechnic College in Mattakkara. The final year students of the electrical and electronics department in the polytechnic college impressed everyone with their mind-blowing invention. Their quest for building an ecofriendly vehicle, especially at a time of rising petrol – diesel prices and environmental pollution, led to the assembling of the electric car. The vehicle was built by combining the battery technology and motor controlling system.

The car was built under the supervision of principal Lincy Scaria, head of the department of electrical and electronics CK Sunilkumar and teachers Shruti and Anumol.