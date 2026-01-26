Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hoisted the tricolour at 9 am on Monday during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. The Governor took the salute from various contingents, including the Armed Forces, State Police, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadets and NSS volunteers, and delivered the Republic Day message.

The Governor congratulated the people on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, recalling that India declared itself a republic 76 years ago and entered its 77th year as a sovereign nation. He said India chose to be a republic that is not governed by any particular religion, and described the country's culture as one that "assimilates people from diverse backgrounds and treats everyone equally".

The Governor also welcomed the announcement of the Padma awards and congratulated all the awardees. He expressed particular happiness over the recognition given to personalities from Kerala who have contributed to various fields, including culture and literature. He congratulated actor Mammootty on being conferred the Padma Bhushan, social leader Vellapally Natesan on his Padma award and other eminent personalities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh and other officials were present on the dais. The programme will conclude with a parade, followed by patriotic songs and cultural performances by students from various schools.

Meanwhile, Speaker A N Shamseer unfurled the national flag at 9.30 am in the Assembly complex. He received the guard of honour from security personnel and paid floral tributes to the statues of national leaders.