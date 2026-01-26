Kundara: The Kollam Technopark (phase five) which is the country’s first lake side IT park will be a major milestone in the development of IT industry in the state. When the basic infrastructure projects are completed, the campus will boast of improved connectivity and an excellent human resource pool. Meanwhile, the construction of the amphi theatre and the women’s hostel are steadily progressing. The construction of these buildings is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

A strong infrastructure base that ensures continuous electricity supply, water supply, waste water treatment plant, roads and high – speed data connectivity have already been arranged at the techno park. This is Kerala’s next generation IT hub that envisages to attract small scale and moderate IT firms and institutions related to IT.

The Ashtamudi building that sprawls in more than one lakh square feet offer warm shell and plug and play office spaces. Firms will be able to function comfortably from the modules that have up to 8 – 25 seats.

An extensive IT workforce that consists of more than 80,000 professionals is the highlight of this campus. The hub helps companies find talented IT professionals who are adept at software development, IT services as well as complex technology that are gaining foothold in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kollam Technopark is all set to play a pivotal role in the next phase of Kerala’s IT boom with its prime location, readily available office spaces, modern facilities and an impressively talented eco system.