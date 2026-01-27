Thiruvananthapuram: Months after narrowly escaping from beneath a moving train, T K Deepa has reached a new milestone in her railway career by serving as the train manager on the inaugural run of the Amrit Bharat Express from Kerala. She was on duty aboard the Thiruvananthapuram–Tambaram Amrit Bharat train.

Deepa had a miraculous escape beneath a moving train on September 15 at Chirayinkeezhu, when smoke was noticed emanating from the Thiruvananthapuram–Mumbai Netravati Express. As part of her duty, she went beneath the coach to inspect the problem, but the train suddenly began to move.

Reacting swiftly, Deepa lay flat on the track. Though two coaches passed over her, she escaped miraculously. The train was brought to a halt only after the onlookers raised loud alarms. She sustained an injury to her knee in the fall. Deepa hails from Kundamankadavu.