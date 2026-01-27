Cheruvathur: Cheruvathur came alive on Monday with the electrifying spirit of the Pooram festival, as young Panikkars took centre stage, proving they are second to none in their mastery of Sanskrit.

The highlight of the festival was the Marathukali-Poorakali, organised by the Kerala Poorakali Kala Association in collaboration with the Poorakali Academy. The intense competition saw Sagar Panikkar, Sajith Panikkar from Madikkai, Rajesh Panikkar from Andol, and Janardanan Panikkar from Kodakkad go head-to-head in a display of skill, knowledge, and artistry. Considered a scholarly spectacle, Marathukali is a critical part of the Poorakali tradition.

Following the Marathukali performance, troupes from Kuniyanparambath Bhagavathi Temple, Kolathur Padarkulangara Bhagavathi Temple, Kodakkad Panayakkad Bhagavathi Temple, and Neeleswaram Kadinchikkadavu Bhagavathi Temple staged the Poorakali.

The festival was inaugurated by M Rajagopalan MLA. Other dignitaries present included T I Madhusudanan MLA, Poorakali Academy Chairman K Kunhiraman, T Narayanan, C Chandran, P V Kunhikannan Kayyur, T Choyyambu, V Vinod Thalakkatt, Manjathur Krishnan, Madayi Kunjikannan, N Appu, Serina Salam, K Pratheesh, M V Shiju, Karunakaran Muttath, Faisal, and Santhosh.