Ranni: Delays in upgrading the Major Water Supply Scheme in Ranni have left large sections of the project area without a timely water supply, despite the addition of thousands of household connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The project is designed to serve the villages of Ranni, Pazhavangadi and Vadasserikkara. It involves pumping water from Mundappuzha Chanthakkadavu ghat on the Pampa river, treating it at the 7 MLD capacity plant at Anapparamal, and distributing it through storage tanks located at Anapparamala, Mandiram Pallippadi, Puthusserimala Bottom, Puthusserimala Booster, Thattekkad, Kombanoli, Thekkummala, Ittiyappara, Anathadam, Karikkulam, Puzhikunnu, Chellakkad, Valiyakulam, Aithala College Thadam and Mothiravayal.

Upgradation suck on paper

As part of the scheme, the capacity of the Anapparamala plant was to be increased to 10 MLD, but the work has not yet begun. Proposals to construct new storage tanks with capacities of 10 lakh litres and 7 lakh litres at Anapparamala also remain confined to paper. While a new storage tank has been completed at Puthusserimala Top, progress on additional tanks at Thattekkad (4 lakh litres), Anathadam (0.80 lakh litres), Kombanoli (0.60 lakh litres), Madathupadi (0.60 lakh litres) and Kombanoli Booster (0.60 lakh litres) too has been delayed.

The proposal to construct a substation and transformer room near the well and the treatment plant exists only in the project estimate. In the project areas, work has largely been limited to laying a few pipes underground. Pipes unloaded along the roadside months ago to improve water flow from the well to the plant remain unused, as no trenching and laying works have been carried out.

Administrative sanction of ₹53.80 crore was granted for the project. Although some works were tendered, most have not been executed. Under the revised estimate, a proposal seeking administrative approval for an additional ₹20 crore has been submitted.

Lack of standby motors

The scheme was envisaged to provide 100 litres of treated water per person per day and to supply 5,190 new household connections. Even though the planned expansion has not been completed, additional connections have already been made, making it difficult to ensure an adequate water supply to all beneficiaries.

The pump house is equipped with two motors, but there is no standby arrangement if one fails. Although it was announced that two 170 HP motors would be installed at the pump house and two motors, each of 22 HP and 19 HP, at the treatment plant, this too remains unimplemented.