Mukkom: Oars sliced through the waters of the Chaliyar, and cheers echoed along its banks as the Chaliyar Jalolsavam transformed the river into a sporting venue here on Tuesday.

Organised by the Cheruvadi People’s Collective, the festival drew participation from 11 teams representing Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Hundreds of spectators, including women and children, lined both banks of the river, cheering on the teams and soaking in the festive atmosphere.

The event was organised by a People’s Collective led by CKTU Cheruvadi and the Adventure Club. College Pazhamparambu emerged as champions, while Maithri Vettuppara and Town Team Maithra finished second and third, respectively.

Kodiyathur Panchayat President T Kavitha inaugurated the festival, with Programme Committee Chairman Nazeer presiding over the function. Convenor N Jamal, panchayat members S A Nasser, Ayesha Chelappurath, Kasna Hameed and K V Niyas, former panchayat member Ashraf Kolakkadan, former panchayat president K V Abdurahiman, Wahid Kolakkadan and K P Chandran addressed the gathering.

The valedictory function was inaugurated by MLA Linto Joseph. E K Rashid, President of the People’s Collective, presided over the closing ceremony. General Secretary Hasan Puthalath, Shaibin Kottupurath, Firoz Karimpilikadan and Niyas Chettur also spoke.