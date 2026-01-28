Changanassery: In a bid to tackle microplastic pollution in the A C Canal, a school teacher has come up with an innovative solution: a robotic fish.

Sister Deepti Maria, a biology teacher at St Anne’s Girls High School, Changanassery, discovered the excessive presence of microplastics in the canal through extensive research. She has now introduced the mechanical fish as a potential remedy.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye. Similar robotic fish models have already been developed in other countries, Sister Deepti Maria said, adding that the system operates on a sensor-based mechanism.

Her research revealed that waste from Changanassery town collects along the Manakkachira stretch of the canal, with untreated sewage drains directly into the water, severely impacting the local ecosystem.

The project earned first place at the district-level Kerala State Science Fair and third place at the state level. It also received a special jury award at the South Indian Science Fair organised by SCERT Telangana and the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru. The study was conducted at the Environmental Science and Laboratory under Mahatma Gandhi University.