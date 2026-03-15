The Kazhakkuttam police have registered a case against a woman for posing as a customs officer and allegedly defrauding a 58-year-old man of ₹13.5 lakh. The accused has been identified as Deepa Kumari, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The complainant, Shaji K M of Vadakum Bhagham in Kazhakkuttam, alleged that Deepa Kumari posed as a customs officer at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. She allegedly promised to procure 25 sovereigns of gold from foreign countries at a low price through an auction.

According to the complaint, she first took ₹2.25 lakh from Shaji on September 15, 2025, through his bank account at the Medical College branch. She later collected ₹7.25 lakh from another bank branch and around ₹4 lakh in cash. After realising that he had been cheated, Shaji approached the police and filed a complaint.

The case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property. An investigation is underway.