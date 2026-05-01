Thrissur: A mahout was killed in an elephant attack at the Koodalmanikyam Temple on Friday afternoon, barely hours after a similar incident in Angamaly claimed a life.

The elephant, identified as Vazhvaadi Kasinathan, had turned violent during the Koodalmanikyam festival and attacked its handlers around noon. Two mahouts, Amal (28) and Sreekuttan (25), were injured in the attack and rushed to the Irinjalakuda General Hospital. Sreekuttan, who was severely wounded in the chest after being trampled upon, later succumbed to his injuries. Amal is currently under treatment.

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According to reports, the elephant had shown signs of aggression during the ceremonial procession on Thursday night, causing two people walking alongside it to fall. It was brought under control and later tied at the Devaswom grounds.

However, by Friday noon, the elephant turned aggressive again, broke out of the temporary shed where it had been restrained, and attacked the mahouts.

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The incident follows a similar elephant attack earlier in the day near the Kidangoor Mahavishnu Temple in Angamaly that left a 40-year-old man dead and another injured.