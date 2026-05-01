All arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly election on May 4, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said on Friday. The process will begin at 8 am across 140 centres in 43 locations.

A total of 15,465 personnel have been deployed, including 140 Returning Officers (ROs), 1,340 Additional Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), 4,208 Micro Observers, 4,208 Counting Supervisors and 5,563 Counting Assistants.

The counting process will begin with postal ballots. One counting table will be arranged for every 500 postal ballots, along with an additional table for each ARO. For votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a maximum of 14 counting machines will be set up at each counting centre.

Strong rooms storing polling materials will be opened in the presence of candidates or their representatives, Election Commission of India (ECI) observers and officials. The entire process will be videographed. Form 17C will also be made available at the polling station.

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In case of any discrepancy between the number of votes cast at a booth and those recorded in the EVMs, VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips will be counted. These slips contain the candidate’s serial number, name and symbol.

After verification, the votes recorded in the EVMs will be reconciled with Form 17C Part I (Account of Votes Recorded), which documents the number of votes cast at each booth.

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To ensure accuracy, two EVM observers will conduct random checks in each round, while VVPAT slips will be compulsorily counted in five booths in every constituency.

Instructions for political parties and agents

Office-bearers and counting agents must display their identity cards visibly at all times inside the counting hall. The second copy of the Appointment Order (Form 18) must be submitted to the Returning Officer (RO) at least one hour before the commencement of counting.

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Agents have been asked to cooperate fully with the instructions issued by the RO and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) to ensure the smooth conduct of the process. They must remain seated only at designated counting tables or behind barricades and adhere strictly to the secrecy provisions under Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

They are not permitted to touch Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or any election-related equipment, though observation of the process is allowed. Union Ministers, State Ministers and similar functionaries cannot be appointed as counting agents for security reasons.

Officials warned that anyone found acting in a disorderly manner or violating instructions will be removed from the counting hall. Entry will be restricted to valid pass holders, including designated officials such as ROs, AROs, employees, candidates, agents and authorised officers.