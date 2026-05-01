The Malayali sisters, Annie Philip and Meera Philip, who died by suicide in Kanyakumari, had sent two messages to their parents and the other sister, indicating that they had planned everything in advance, Kanyakumari police said.

Also Read US-settled Malayali sisters from Kottayam die by suicide in Kanyakumari

Before leaving the hotel room, they had left one phone behind. The police believe that they carried the other phone with them. The cops found two messages sent by mail in the phone, which was recovered from the hotel room.

One of the mails sent to the family noted that they were leaving this world happily. In the message, they thanked the parents for all the pain and sacrifice they went through to raise them. The message ends on an apologetic note with both sisters saying sorry to the family. The police also found another email sent by Meera Philip with a subject line 'Bye'

Tamil Nadu Police recovering the bodies of sisters. Photo: Special Arrangement.

It said that everything in the US had been taken care of and that there was no need to contact or report to anyone there. They also expressed their final wish to be cremated in Kanyakumari and their ashes to be scattered in the sea. "No rituals or ceremonies, please honour our wish," the message read in bold, coloured letters.

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CCTV visuals dated April 26 show both the sisters walking unhurriedly along the street carrying two plastic covers. The police found another visual in which they were headed to the pier. The messages sent by the sisters triggered panic among the family members, who contacted the police, and a search operation was initiated. The bodies washed ashore near a rocky surface on Thursday.

Annie Philip and Meera Philip, both unmarried, were settled in Texas and were employed as a software engineer and an X-ray technician, respectively.

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Former panchayat representatives said that both the sisters had arrived from the US and reportedly told the family that they were on their way to Kanyakumari and would return later. Asha R, ward member, Kidangoor South, said that the family is currently in Kanyakumari to receive the mortal remains after the post-mortem examination.

Kanyakumari DySP Jayachandran told Onmanorama that they are also trying to recover the other phone, which police suspect the sisters may have thrown in the sea.