Piravom/ Ernakulam: Just three months after its completion, the much-touted Greenhill Park at Kanneettumala has turned into a liability, alleges the newly elected administrative council of the Piravom municipality.

The park was developed on land next to the municipality’s waste treatment plant, using ₹1.20 crore originally allocated for the plant. When it was inaugurated, the lush greenery and manicured lawns made it a visual delight, and the project was hailed as a major achievement by the municipal committee.

But just three months later, the park’s charm had faded. With summer in full swing, the plants and grass have withered under the scorching sun, and even the washrooms remain unusable due to a severe water shortage. While water tankers were initially used to maintain the greenery, the practice could not be sustained due to budget constraints. Additionally, concerns over potential audit objections have further prevented the continued use of tankers.

Greenhill Park at the time of inauguration

Meanwhile, critics argue that the project was implemented without foresight, resulting in the waste of lakhs of rupees. Kanneettumala is notorious for severe water scarcity during summer, with even the Kerala Water Authority’s supply proving inadequate. Municipal chairperson R Pradeepkumar stated that arrangements to ensure water availability should have been made before setting up the park in such a location. “Lakhs have gone to waste,” he said.

The chairperson added that a probe will be conducted into the alleged irregularities. He was accompanied by vice chairperson Annamma Domy and standing committee chairpersons Arun Kallarakkal, Jaison Pulikkal, and Shibu Thomas.