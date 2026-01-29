The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) self-help premium outlets will accept only digital payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and UPI, from March 15. To ensure a smooth transition from cash to digital payments, BEVCO Managing Director Harshita Attaluri told Onmanorama that customers will be encouraged to use only digital payment modes at self-help premium counters from February 15. However, she clarified that popular counters will continue to accept cash payments.

Attaluri said the shift to digital payments would ensure that the correct amount is deducted from customers and reduce the burden on employees who currently spend time counting and reconciling cash at the end of the day. She added that the move would improve transparency in the system.

Meanwhile, BEVCO employees have raised concerns over the decision. Sources told Onmanorama that around 60 per cent of transactions currently take place in cash, while only about 30 per cent involve UPI or card payments. "The customers will face the initial impact," a source said, adding that many prefer cash for reasons such as quicker payments, pooling money, or avoiding a digital trail.

Employees also warned that the new rule could lead to disputes at counters, as customers may question staff when cash payments are refused. Another concern flagged was the possibility of network and server issues affecting digital transactions. "We see lakhs of customers daily and aim for fast and efficient service. If digital payments fail, managing crowds will become difficult," the source said.