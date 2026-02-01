Thiruvananthapuram: A towering sculpture of Goddess Kannaki, depicted wearing an Ottachilambu (single anklet), is set to grace the premises of the Attukal Bhagavathi Temple. The concrete statue is designed to reach a height of 60 feet.

The project is being undertaken by Devadathan, the artist behind the 58-foot-tall Gangadhareshwara statue at Pulingudi Aazhimala Shiva Temple. Work on the Kannaki sculpture is scheduled to begin after the Attukal Pongala festival this year and is expected to be completed within 225 days. The Attukal Temple Trust has allocated ₹3.5 crore for the project. Soil tests have been completed, and the temple authorities are now awaiting the results of load testing.

The Attukal Bhagavathi Temple holds a connection with Kannaki. According to legend, Kannaki, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, journeyed to Kerala after burning the city of Madurai and is believed to have paused at Attukal for a brief stay on her way to Kodungallur.