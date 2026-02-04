Key events in Kerala today: World Cancer Day, Blood donation camp on Feb 4
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Niyamasabha Museum Compound: Inauguration of the EMS Smriti Museum by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 pm.
- Pangode Military Station, Cariappa Hall: Felicitation ceremony by Minister Dr R Bindu for the NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, at 4 pm.
- Joint Council Hall: P T B Commemoration and Seminar by the Administrative Reforms Forum at 4 pm.
- Manacaud National College: Second graduation ceremony, 'Loria O'National', at 10.30 am.
- Press Club: Launch of Fashion Man Magazine at 10.30 am.
- Press Club: Release of the book 'Emergence and Growth of Indian Labour Movements' by Jyothish Kumar Malayalappuzha. The book will be released by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Adoor Prakash at 11.30 am.
- Kizhakkekkotta Abhedananda Ashram: Prof G Balakrishnan Nair commemoration at 6.30 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu, Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Weekly discussion by The Institution of Engineers (India), Kerala State Centre.
Kottayam
- Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Sculpture exhibition 'Echoes of Silence' – 10 am.
- PWD Rest House Hall: Inauguration of the CSDS State Camp. President K K Suresh – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Le Meridien International Convention Centre: Malayala Manorama's 27th Budget Lecture. By former Union Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg – 6 pm.
- Subhash Park Aramam Hall: Inauguration of the blood donation camp jointly organised by Kochi Corporation and Orange Runners Club, by Mayor V K Minimol – 7.30 am.
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Inauguration of the design festival 'Render 2026' by Sreekumar Menon – 10 am.
- Ernakulam Govt Girls UP School: Library inauguration and distribution of ICT equipment – 10.30 am.
- Kalamassery CUSAT Auditorium: Inauguration of the Smart Traffic Pedestrian Signal System implemented by Lions International District 318 C. By Ministers P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, and Roshy Augustine – 2 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on 'Morality in the Present Times'. Inauguration by Justice P S Gopinathan – 4 pm.
- Elamkulam Hotel Radisson Blu: Chamber Day celebration of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Inauguration by Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan – 5.30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: CPR awareness program organised by amPAT. Inauguration by Justice Devan Ramachandran – 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Francis Road Grand Auditorium: Technical training class organised by the State Hajj Committee for people from the South and North constituencies at 8.30 am.
- Thali Padmashree Kalyana Mandapam: Inauguration of the Thyagaraja Aradhana festival, organised by the Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust, by musician Srimushnam V Rajarao at 9.45 am.
- Feroke Royal Alliance: All India LIC Agents' Federation, Kozhikode Division conference at 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11 am.
- Palath ALP School: Annual Day Celebration – Inauguration of the Anganwadi Arts Festival (Kalotsavam) by lyricist Ramesh Kavil at 11 am.
- Civil Station Premises: As part of World Cancer Day, an awareness rally organised by the District Panchayat's Cancer Care Society will be inaugurated by District Panchayat President Milly Mohan at 11 am.
- Town Hall: On the 10th anniversary of the free music classes for senior citizens by Puthiyara Kalasala Sangeetha Nilayam, a program named 'Sangeethasagaram' by the senior music students will be inaugurated by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri at 3 pm.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.