Confident Group Managing Director T A Joseph has sought to reassure customers and stakeholders that the company’s operations will continue without disruption following the death of its chairman, Dr Roy CJ, in Bengaluru. Addressing rumours circulating on social media, Joseph strongly denied allegations of financial irregularities, unpaid dues or illegal fund movements. He dismissed claims about enforcement agency actions, including alleged ED searches, FEMA violations or PMLA and CBI cases, describing them as baseless.

In a video message posted on the Confident Group’s official social media platforms, Joseph acknowledged the shock and grief caused by Roy’s death, describing it as an “immense loss” for his family, colleagues, employees and followers.

Referring to concerns raised by customers after the chairman’s death, Joseph said the company had received several calls and emails from clients anxious about the safety of their investments and the firm’s future. “These concerns are genuine,” he said, adding that the company understood the mental stress and uncertainty faced by customers.

Joseph said he had been in Bengaluru since January 26 and remained there as of February 4 due to police-related procedures and official hearings connected to the chairman’s death. A previously announced press conference could not be held as he was unable to return to Kerala during the ongoing probe, he said.

Explaining the company’s operational structure, Joseph said Confident Group’s activities are primarily split between Bengaluru and Kochi. While the chairman had, over the past two to three years, focused mainly on land acquisition and joint development ventures in Bengaluru, he himself had overseen the group’s Kerala operations for the past 15 years, Joseph said.

“For the past two to three years, the chairman had been working primarily as a master developer in Bengaluru. This involves purchasing hundreds of acres of land, parcels of 10, 20 or 50 acres, clearing them and then entering into joint ventures with other builders for development. The idea was to avoid the day-to-day difficulties associated with building construction. As such, there is no major operational responsibility here. The money from land joint ventures comes through banks,” he clarified.

“As managing director, I have personally overseen all Kerala operations of the Confidence Group for the past 15 years, with the full cooperation of our directors and staff. There is no need for anyone to worry about the company’s functioning,” he said, adding that work was affected only briefly after the chairman’s death due to staff travel. He also urged those making allegations to come forward with proof, saying he would be available at his office from February 6 to address any such concerns.

Joseph criticised what he described as insensitive and negative content circulated by a section of YouTube channels following Roy’s death, saying it had added to the distress of the bereaved family. He said mainstream television channels and print media had acted responsibly, unlike some online platforms.

Reiterating his assurance to customers, Joseph said Confident Group remained financially stable and capable of completing all projects as promised. “Not even a single rupee of our clients’ money will be lost,” he said, adding that both existing and prospective customers need not have any apprehensions about the company’s future.

Roy CJ, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, was found dead at his office in Bengaluru on January 30 with bullet injuries. Police have said he allegedly died by suicide, amid Income Tax raids at his premises.

Following his death, Karnataka Police constituted a Special Investigation Team under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police Vamshi Krishna. The SIT is expected to reach Kochi and examine the Confident Group’s transactions in Kerala as part of the investigation.