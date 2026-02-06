Porur: A promise made on the campaign trail has brought light to a long darkened home in Porur, as a newly elected Block Panchayat member ensured electricity for a family that had lived without power for years.

It was during his election campaign that Sherif Mullakkadan, the UDF candidate for the Chemprassery Division of the Vandoor Block Panchayat, learned that the house of Prijeesha at Kuttankode Nagar in the Ayanikkode ward had no electricity. Disturbed by the situation, he made just one request to his fellow workers that whether he won or lost the election, power must reach that home.

Following the untimely deaths of Narayanan and his wife Shantha, their three children were left without any support and struggled to make ends meet. The family was in no position to repair the house or apply for an electricity connection. Sherif, along with UDF ward level candidate P Shankaranarayanan, came to know of the family’s plight while campaigning in the area.

With the marriage of the girl among the three already fixed, Sherif assured the family that electricity would be provided before the wedding and pledged to keep his word even if he lost the election.

Sherif, however, went on to win the election. He personally took the initiative to complete the house wiring, followed up persistently with the KSEB office and ensured that all formalities were completed without delay.

On Thursday, officials arrived and provided the electricity connection. Ahead of the wedding scheduled for Sunday, the house has finally been lit up, bringing immense relief and joy to the family.